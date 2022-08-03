ILWACO, Wash. – The Ilwaco First Friday Art Walk will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday.
Don Nisbett Art Gallery, 167 Howerton Way S.E.
Featuring a celebratory theme in honor of Don Nisbett’s August birthday. A commemorative birthday card gift will be included with all art walk purchases.
Luisa Mack Jewelry, 177 Howerton Way S.E., #4
Artist Penny Treat will show pieces from her collection of woodblock prints alongside Luisa Mack’s silver and gold jewelry pieces.
Marie Powell Gallery, 177 Howerton Way S.E.
Featuring monotype prints by Marie Powell, pottery by David Campiche and baskets by Susan Spence.
Purly Shell Fiber Arts, 157 Howerton Way S.E.
Organizing a community weaving project. Fibers will be available, guests are also invited to bring materials and items.
Salt Hotel & Pub, 147 Howerton Way S.E.
Featuring upcycled glass art by Brian Beck, which uses colorful film and lead to resemble the look of stained glass.
Ship Wrecords & Moor, 122 Lake St. S.E.
With acrylic works on canvas by artist Susan Record, who focuses on seafaring themes.
SkyWater Home and Gallery, 139 Howerton Way S.E.
Featuring mixed media and stained glass art by Mlyss Maygra. The gallery will also showcase over 30 regional artisans, featuring jewelry, paintings and functional art pieces.
