“I always had a thing for the Pacific Northwest,” said artist Lindsey Aarts, who grew up in Florida and will be teaching watercolor classes at the Columbia River Maritime Museum’s Barbey Maritime Center this spring and fall.
“Since I was little, I was drawn to places that had things we didn’t have in Florida, like mountains and trees,” she said.
Aarts made the move from Florida to Portland in 2008 and has, since 2017, settled herself and her family in Astoria. Some may be familiar with her watercolors on display in her booth at the Astoria Sunday Market – Northwest scenes and subjects that captivate, in a few deft brushstrokes and subtle colors, the essence of her new found home.
“I worked as a freelance designer and graphic artist for several years, but I was working on the computer too much and I actually missed getting my hands dirty,” she said. “I needed to get my head back into painting.
“The last five years, I’ve been concentrating on watercolors and experimenting with multimedia collage,” she added. “Astoria is such an awesome, supportive community of local makers and artists, that I feel I’ve really been able to spread my wings. I don’t think I could have reached the measure of success I’ve had in any other place.”
Teaching was always on her radar, but she never pursued it. “Then, last year, out of the blue, the director of the Maritime Museum stopped by my Sunday Market booth and asked if I’d be interested in creating a watercolor class at the Barbey Center.
“Of course, I said, yes. Then I thought, ‘What have I gotten myself into?’ I had never taught a class. I was at first nervous facing students for the first time. And if that weren’t enough, the director himself showed up for the class. How intimidating was that? It all went fine, though. Everyone was so responsive and I found it so rewarding. I’m happy to be back teaching again this year.”
Aarts will be offering spring and fall “Illustrating the Northwest” watercolor sessions in both beginning and intermediate courses, each of which includes four, three-hour classes. Classes for beginners start on March 1 and Oct. 1 and the four intermediate watercolor classes begin April 5 and Oct. 1. Each class will accommodate up to 15 students.
“With that first class of students, last October, I learned a lot of what can and what can’t be done in a large class with a wide range of abilities,” Aarts said. “It made me realize that it would be better to split the class into beginning and intermediate groups. All the better to focus on individual capabilities.”
Classes will begin with an assessment of participant’s skill levels and continue with the fundamentals of painting and watercolor.
Aarts will provide natural elements, like rocks or driftwood, for still life drawing, and she says all classes will begin with “warm up” exercises, such as quick sketches, to loosen up hands. As beginning classes move forward, discovering how to apply color and represent shadows and textures, students will be encouraged to bring in their own items to draw. Some may be working toward a final watercolor drawing they want to accomplish by the end of the course. Intermediate classes will refine skills already learned on one’s own, or from the beginner’s class, and delve deeper into technique.
“Whatever level anyone is comfortable with — whether inexperienced, or even new to art of any kind, or having many years of painting experience — we’re going to have fun,” Aarts said. “I want everyone to feel comfortable. I’m looking forward to helping others discover and express through watercolor the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest. It’s so inspiring.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.