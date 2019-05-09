ASTORIA — Among the first signs of summer is opening day of Astoria Sunday Market. Locals and visitors alike celebrate the return of colorful flower bouquets, aromatic kettle corn and roasted nuts, and the festive sight of tents sprouting along 12th Street each Mother’s Day.
Astoria Sunday Market is a growers and makers market offering a wide range of goods from finely crafted wood products to carefully cultivated produce and plants.
The market is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 13. The market encompasses three blocks of vendors, a food court behind Wells Fargo bank with regional bands performing original music and another parking lot between Duane and Exchange streets offering more produce, plants, art and handcrafted items. Located in the heart of downtown Astoria, the market is within an easy stroll to shops, restaurants, the Riverwalk and museums.
Returning vendors include artist Bill Dodge who has failed at retirement three times, and in his mid-80s is back full time at Astoria Sunday Market; wildlife artist Dave Bartholet; and after a long hiatus, Anne McBride with her fabulous Tide Guide clocks returns part time for 2019.
Also returning are Packer Orchards from Hood River, kettle corn from Jo’s Country Market, who also returns with their produce stand and Hermiston watermelons; Kingfisher, DeAsis and Spring Up Farms; Table 360 Bakery with their weekly specials; Nehalem Bay and Buddha Cat wineries and Pilot House Distillery along with many other familiar faces.
The market is a “foodie” playground, where grocery shopping is as delightful as the meal itself. Fresh produce, baked goods, custom vinegars, cheeses and jams along with an assortment of other treats are complemented by wine and distilled spirits.
Astoria Sunday Market is also a makers place and a painters space with a wide range of products sold directly from the maker and artist to the buyer.
There are fabric artists offering clothing, canvas bags, custom T-shirts and a variety of kitchen and home products; artists and photographers selling original works and ancillary products with their images; finely crafted wood products including furniture, carvings, bread boards, wood-handled knives, bird houses and other outdoor garden and home products; practical and decorative ceramics; and jewelry – from upscale silver- and copper metalsmithing, porcelain pieces and hand-sculpted glass beads to leather, fabric, beaded and inspirational jewelry. The Market also has a number of vendors selling soaps, lotions, balms and other body care items including CBD products.
There are about 30 new vendors this season.
Among the new products include Gongs for the Wind — unique outdoor patio and garden gongs; Scratch Meats bringing their flavorful craft sausages; and Silagy Sauce —– hot sauce slow roasted in small batches. Also new is Ex Libris Anonymous with his journals made from book covers. Owner Jacob Storm Deatherage moved his studio to Marine Drive near 12th and his vendor booth will be handily nearby.
Astoria Sunday Market is a nonprofit 501©3 organization formed to revitalize historic downtown Astoria and to improve the economic viability and vitality of farmers, artists, artisans and other small business operators in the Pacific Northwest.
For more information, music schedule and vendor directory visit www.AstoriaSundayMarket.com, email AstoriaSundayMarket@gmail.com or call 503-325-1010.
