The North Coast's towns have many must-see stops for art enthusiasts. Manzanita is no exception, with its unique assortment of artists and galleries.
From Kathleen Kanas’ natural fiber basketry to J. Scott Wilson’s dreamy oil paintings of seascapes, art is in the air.
As you exit U.S. Highway 101 onto Laneda Avenue, you’ll come across Amanita Gallery and Hoffman Center for the Arts. Although temporarily closed, the galleries are both delicately decorated with blossoming flowers and lavish gardens. Across the street from the Hoffman Center for the Arts, you’ll see the organization's Wonder Garden, which features intricately placed flora and fauna. The center regularly hosts lectures and classes, many of which are being hosted virtually.
The Wonder Garden features several beds of greenery and luminous orange poppies, among the many species displayed. Wooden chairs in the center of the garden provide guests an invitation to relax for a moment.
Head to 4th Street Studio and Gallery to browse Kanas’ work, including handmade baskets and ceramics. Kanas has ranher gallery for 26 years. She has created basketry for 55 years.
Inside the studio, view work from local mixed media artist Lori Dillon and prints of Bill Voxman’s black and white photography. The studio is decorated for the ultimate Oregon coast lover. Landscape paintings of the coast, baskets woven from western red cedar, framed loom work and a glistening glass fish sculpture are all available to see and are worth exploring.
More art can also be browsed at the home goods store Finnesterre. From beach-themed pottery to the popular Fussenegger throw blankets, the store has a pleasing display of both art and goods.
Admire the shell-like texture of the vases or the soft blue color palette of the ceramic displays that guide you from inside the dainty shop through an outdoor deck that wraps around the building. The scent of the store's wide selection of candles pulls you into the second building of the shop. That building houses larger art pieces and unique items, such as a magnifying glass shaped like a paintbrush.
Many of the artists get their inspiration from the beach, and you'll surely find inspiration from them, too.
