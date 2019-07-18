ASTORIA – Pier Pressure Productions’s presents Performathon 2019, a 24-hour fundraising event running non-stop from 7:15 p.m., Saturday, July 27, to 7:15 p.m., Sunday, July 28, on the Ten-Fifteen Stage at 1015 Commercial St. Admission is $10. Larger donations are accepted.
Admission buttons, which allow full access, are available at Ex Libris Anonymous, 1191 Marine Drive, or at event.
The event will feature local entertainment including music, comedy, poetry, dance, performance art and more.
There will also be a cakewalk, raffle, art for purchase, improv and renditions of Pier Pressure Productions’ shows. Local filmmaker Mick Alderman’s 2011 Astoria-based horror film Haunted Shore (Crimps) will be shown.
Festivities include performances by William Ham, also the emcee, DanPa, Maggie and the Katz, The Sharon Hartley Band, Dragonfly Moon, Niall Carroll, Peter Unander, Brian Bovenizer, Jeff Munger, Shelleyne Winans, Jessamyn Grace, Jennifer Crockett, Dylan Hauser-Schalk, Gabe White, Katrina Godderz, Ann Branson, Daric Moore, Graham Nystrom, Bill Honl, The Brownsmead Flats, Rock Fish Blues Band and Barbie Gaidosh.
For more information, contact William Ham at whambino@hotmail.com or 360-214-1012.
