GEARHART — Trail’s End Art Association offers a special workshop to give local artists a taste of working with warm glass on Saturday Sept. 7 and 14 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. The workshop is $70 for members, $75 for non-members.
Chris Kende, who teaches a full course at the Astoria Art Loft, is offering a two-day workshop for artists to learn the process of fusing, slumping and applying unusual elements with glass. The workshop includes all tools, materials and kiln firings. Some simple glass cutting with instruction and practice if needed.
The gallery is located at 656 A St. in Gearhart. Register at the gallery or online at bit.ly/trailsendartglassclass.
