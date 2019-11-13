SEASIDE – Find sweet treats, homemade gifts and holiday crafts at the annual Holiday Treasure Boutique, presented by P.E.O., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Seaside Elks Club, 324 Ave. A.
A bakery of homemade delights will be featured, as will a variety of items sought out for Thanksgiving, Christmas and beach decor. A yard and garden section will display cedar birdhouses and more.
Find gifts for children, pets and the whole family including American Girl Doll clothes and speciality quilts. The masterpiece is a 6 by 2 foot Christmas tree quilt. Handmade cards will also be available. The boutique typically sells out.
