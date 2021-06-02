MANZANITA — Hoffman Center for the Arts’ May show will run until June 27 at the gallery, 594 Laneda Ave.
The show features artists Poppy Dully and Emilio Lobato.
Dully’s featured works include “artist books” with images that “follow the story line and capture visual records of significant thematic moments.” Prints created by Dully are also featured.
Lobato’s featured work includes a series of collage and mixed media on panels that Lobato created on the Oregon Coast in 2019. The pieces are inspired by the ocean and rugged coastline.
The gallery is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Admission is free.
