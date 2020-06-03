MANZANITA — The Hoffman Center for the Arts will host a six-week online music course starting June 18.
The course, titled “Music Appreciation You Always Wished You’d Taken,” will be held through Zoom at 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Registration costs $120 and can be completed at hoffmanarts.org/register/.
The course’s instructor is Peter Kramer, of Portland. Kramer is a graduate of the Oberlin Conservatory of Music, where he studied composition and harpsichord performance. He is working on finishing a doctoral degree in composition at the City University of New York Graduate Center.
The course will feature lectures by Kramer, intended to “inspire and educate people about music history.” Each week, Kramer will send participants music examples to listen to ahead of class. The examples will be played again and discussed in class.
Course lessons will include “The Classical Era and the Birth of the Piano,” “The Sonato Form,” “Romantic Era Songs,” “Piano Music of the Romantic Era,” “The Modern (prewar) Era” and “Recent Past (postwar) Music.”
