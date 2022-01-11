MANZANITA — The Hoffman Center for the Arts’ Community Writes monthly writing program is seeking submissions from North Coast writers.
Entries may be poetry, fiction, non-fiction or memoir. There is a $5 fee per submission.
Submissions will be published on a rolling basis to the Hoffman Center’s website, hoffmanarts.org.
Submissions should not exceed 800 words, and should include an image, if possible.
The writing must be inspired by the prompt designated for each month. The title does not need to include the prompt topic.
The prompts are: January – rain; February – presidents; March – wind; April – the cruelest month; May – lust; June – bursting out; July – I love a parade; August – wilting; September – renewal; October – spooked; November – thankful; December – celebrations.
For submission guidelines and information, go to: hoffmanarts.org/writing/community-writes/
