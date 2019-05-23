MANZANITA — Hoffman Gallery, 594 Laneda Ave., features the work of three artists for the month of June: watercolors by Carolyn Gates, fabric art by Cathi Howell, and ceramic sculpture by L. Levering Thomas. In addition, the gallery will show Ikebana containers by various artists.
The show opens Thursday, May 30, and runs through Sunday, June 30. The gallery is open from 1-5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. An artist reception is 3-5 p.m. Saturday, June 1, with an artist talk at 4 p.m.
The Hoffman Gallery is free and open to the public.
A native of Southern California, Gates now lives in Oregon. She studied studio art at Mira Costa College in Oceanside, California, and with Satoko Motouji at Lane Community College in Eugene. Gates also teaches watercolor workshops at the Hoffman Center for the Arts. Watercolor is Gates’ main medium. Her works will feature the colors and bounty of the summer season.
Howell has been immersed in the arts for many years as an arts educator, entrepreneur, studio artist and designer. She has had her work shown at the Hoffman Gallery previously and has long been involved in the Manzanita arts community. Her current work features all hand-designed fine art textiles and painted original cloth.
Levering Thomas moved to the coast in 2008 and began painting. Her paintings have been shown in art shows and stores in Nehalem, Wheeler, Manzanita and Cannon Beach. After experiencing clay, she began sculpting, successfully participated in a Hoffman Gallery show of her ceramic sculptures, and was accepted into the Hoffman Center’s Word & Image Project. She will display several of her ceramic sculptures of varying sizes.
The show also features ikebana containers from several artists, along with fresh arrangements created by volunteers. Ikebana is the Japanese art of flower arrangement. The tradition dates back to the 7th century when floral offerings were made at altars. The name comes from the Japanese ike, meaning “alive” or “arrange” and bana meaning “flower.”
To learn more, visit hoffmanarts.org.
