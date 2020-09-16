MANZANITA — Hoffman Center for the Arts is selling raffle tickets for a photograph by Ron van Dongen.
Tickets will be sold until Sept. 28 online at hoffmanarts.org and in the center. Proceeds will benefit the center.
The photograph is worth $2,000 and is on display in the center. Raffle tickets cost $10.
“This ﬂoral image was created in 2005. I had just started to use color ﬁlm, after photographing ﬂowers for 10 years exclusively in black and white,” van Dongen said. “I was interested in creating still-lifes with as few different colors as possible.”
