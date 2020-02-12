MANZANITA — The Manzanita Writers’ Series will present author Kim Taylor Blakemore at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Blakemore will read from her newest book, “The Companion,” at the Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Avenue. Admission is $7 per person.
Set in New Hampshire in 1855, Blakemore’s novel tells the story of a woman accused of a double-murder. The woman, named Lucy, is the only person who knows the truth about the murders.
Blakemore is the author of historical novels “Bowery Girl” and “Cissy Funk.” She’s earned several awards for her novels.
Before Blakemore’s presentation, she’ll teach a writing workshop on characters. The workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration costs $50 per person. Online registration is available at hoffmanarts.org.
