ASTORIA — The Astoria International Film Festival presents “Hidden Figures” at the Liberty Theatre, 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 20. Tickets are $10 at the door.
One of the top-rated films of 2016, the film tells the untold story of the black women who worked at NASA in the 1960s. Based on the nonfiction book by Margot Lee Shetterly, this screening is in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and a tribute to the African American women who helped build America’s space program.
A discussion will follow the screening.
The theater is at 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. For more information, visit libertyastoria.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.