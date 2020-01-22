ASTORIA — Fort George Brewery welcomes Hemlock, a Louisiana and Seattle-based performer. The show happens at 8 p.m. Sunday at Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St. All ages are welcome and there is no cover to attend.
Hemlock plays “Bedroom Folk Pop,” a blend of blue, bittersweet, lo-fi bedroom folk pop from Louisiana with song-weaving and nylon-string finger-picking for the tender-hearted. This project is an ongoing exploration of what home is, of what home can be.
