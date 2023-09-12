ASTORIA — Storytellers Lois Hassell-Habtes and Glen “Kwabena” Davis will share traditional tales of the Virgin Islands and Caribbean region at the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday.
These include popular folk tales of Anansi the Spider, who uses wit and creativity to escape danger. Tales of Anansi were brought to the Caribbean and North America by the Ashanti people of Ghana, and have been passed down for generations.
Habtes is an educator, musician, cultural leader and the author of “Under the Big Tree: Traditional Tales of the Caribbean and Beyond: Broo ‘Nansi and the Tar Baby.” Davis, a native of the Virgin Islands, is inspired by a tradition of storytelling in which listeners gain inspiration to apply to their lives.
This free event is sponsored by Peace First Lutheran Church, donations are welcome. A storytelling class will also be offered at 1 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit www.peacefirstlutheran.com.
