ASTORIA — Rock and soul musician Scott Strickland will return to KALA at 8 p.m. Friday for a concert.
A featured artist at South by Southwest, the Austin, Texas-based performer combines a rhythmic guitar, soulful vocals and a big band with horns and strings.
Admission is $15; Doors open at 7:30 p.m. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.kalaastoria.com.
