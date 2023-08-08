Handful of new locations added for August Astoria Art Walk

ASTORIA — Astoria’s Second Saturday Art Walk, a monthly celebration of visual art, music and writing, will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. Refreshments, drinks and treats and more will be offered throughout the city’s downtown blocks.
Angi D Wildt Gallery, 106 10th St.
New for August at this gallery are seascapes by Dale Landrum, wood sculptures by Malone and jewelry by Kathy Eros. The gallery also welcomes vases and bowls by Adrian Woods, adding to diverse offerings of paintings, woodcuts, photographs, mosaic sculptures, bronze and marble sculptures, glass and jewelry.
ARTstoria Gallery, 1168 Commercial St.
Come upstairs to a corner of downtown Astoria that’s full of color and creativity. ARTstoria features works representing the Pacific Northwest on canvas, including landscapes, wildlife and flowers.
Astoria Brewing Co. Taproom on 12th, 119 12th St.
Showing cards and paintings created by local self-taught artist Mary Hadreas. Proceeds from Hadreas’ collection will be donated to the Assistance League of the Columbia Pacific.
Astoria Studio Collective, 372 10th St.
This location will feature the sweeping landscapes and fantasy images of “Adventure is Waiting,” a picture book by children’s author and illustrator Angela Raines. Also showing “Loving and Living in Astoria, Oregon,” a collection of photographs by musician and visual storyteller Tom Sky.
Astoria Visual Arts, 1000 Duane St.
Portland visual artist and poet Willa Schneberg brings a multidisciplinary exhibit to Astoria Visual Arts titled “Bookish: Ceramic Sculpture and Photography,” wherein Schneberg deconstructs the book form.
Words and what they mean are not at play in this show. Instead, each piece invites movement within stasis — pages curl and dance with each other. Photographs explore books in harmony with others of their kind, how they are one and many. Schneberg will give a talk at 5 p.m. Copies of her newly released book, “The Naked Room,” will be available during the event.
Bloomin’ Crazy Floral, 971 Commercial St.
Portland-based artist Katy Abraham, who paints landscapes of the Northwest using watercolors and acrylics, will be featured at this location with a pop-up, accompanied by floral art pieces from an in-house team, using locally grown flowers.
Brumfield Gallery, 1033 Marine Drive
This gallery continues to show “The Planets and Other Works,” an exhibit by the late history- and mythology-inspired painter Katherine Ace, featuring her last series of paintings as well as retrospective work. The gallery will also feature new paintings by Duy Huynh and Mark Andres.
Brut Wine Bar, 240 10th St.
Peter Korchnak is a writer and artist from a country that no longer exists, Czechoslovakia, from a city, Koŝice, that has changed countries three times in his lifetime. Loss, tradition and memory fuel Korchnak’s work. He excavates new meanings in defunct books and explores competing histories by layering folk embroidery over bygone objects.
Cambium Gallery, 1030 Duane St.
The gallery welcomes Cedar Lee for her solo show “Tondo: Into the Trees.” A tondo is a circular painting. Each one is like a portal into wilderness and nature, inviting the viewer in. The endless curve of the circle gives the image a continuity that is unbroken by hard edges and corners.
Forsythea, 1124 Commercial St.
Botanicals set against familiar landscapes, whimsy and still life in vibrant August colors comprise a new show of acrylic and mixed media paintings by artist Patricia Fagerland. Visit with the artist from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Gallery on Pier 39, 100 39th St.
Bob Kroll is passionate about capturing the world around him with a camera and creating compositions that tell a story. Birds, especially birds in flight, provide a challenging photographic subject. Kroll is entranced by the variety of sizes, colors, songs and behaviors exhibited by this animal class. His exhibit, “Taking Flight,” brings a bit of nature with bird portraits.
Imogen Gallery, 240 11th St.
The gallery welcomes back the sculptures of M.J. Anderson, who brings a new marble series conveying the power and beauty of feminity. Anderson’s stone work is a testimony to an ancient process of geological wonder.
Each piece, brought to a sensual tactile surface, holds eons of history. Anderson, who maintains two studios, travels to Italy several times a year to select stone from the quarries of Carrara, Italy. Much of that stone is shipped back to Nehalem, where she chisels and polishes it into a finished piece. This exhibition will feature her signature female torsos, as well as an abstract green onyx sculpture.
Anderson will be present and available to answer questions about her work and career from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, the exhibit will remain on view through Sept. 4.
LightBox Photographic Gallery, 1045 Marine Drive
Plastic fibers were found at the 27,000-foot lever on Mount Everest. Photographer Loren Nelson imagines the view when climate change has melted the glaciers and mountain snowpack, leaving a thin layer of plastic. These plastic-draped landscapes suggest snow-capped mountains but are erosion control measures. They show how plastic surrounds us and will threaten us for generations.
Made in Astoria, 1269 Commercial St.
This new location will welcome Astoria artist Paul McLean for its inaugural exhibition, “VALUBL OBJX,” paintings from the artist’s event series and accompanying small works.
McLean is an artist, writer and educator whose career spans four decades. He paints with expressive color, using signature shapes and patterns to represent multi-dimensional systems. He and his family moved to Astoria five years ago from Brooklyn, New York, where he was immersed in the contemporary art world. McLean will be at the gallery during the event.
Old Things and Objects, 1144 Commercial St.
Showing vintage Northwest maritime art, including paintings, signed prints, pottery, Native American jewelry, vintage clothing, military items, books, records and more.
Paul Polson Studio Gallery, 100 10th St.
This gallery will show large surreal oil paintings and Northwest landscapes and continues to add new paintings to its ongoing strata series.
RiverSea Gallery, 1160 Commercial St.
In “Chipped In, Sanded Out,” Judy Vogland delves into the lively history of early fishing and logging communities along the Columbia River and the surrounding region. Vogland’s mixed media works are bursting with a heady brew of rollicking tales packed with layers of history, characters and improvised situations.
Vogland’s exhibition history and teaching practice stretches back several decades. Her narrative works explore realities and relationships by combining water with photographs, documents, ephemera, found objects and a vivid imagination.
Threading through the layers that make up her art are tales and childhood memories of her Norwegian family’s fishing heritage on the North Coast. An artist reception for Vogeland’s work will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Meet the artist, enjoy refreshments and hear music by Kit Garoutte and Ann Fleming.
West Coast Artisans, 160 10th St.
During August at this gallery, photographers Mark Hutchings and Jeff Abrahamson focus on intriguing ships sailing up and down the Columbia River. Their digital images, captured over the past year, will be on view during the event.
Weird Sisters Freak Boutique, 1004 Marine Drive
Sam Hart began painting during the coronavirus pandemic while on the Big Island in Hawaii. Hart was also the owner of an iconic costume boutique in Salem. See her new work at this boutique’s Outlands space.
