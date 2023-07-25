MANZANITA — Author and historian Richard J. Goodrich will discuss the 1910 return of Halley's Comet, as examined through his book "Comet Madness," in a talk at 7 p.m. Saturday in the main room at Hoffman Center for the Arts.
Halley's comet returns to Earth roughly once every 75 years. Up until the 20th century, its appearance prompted superstition on religious and social grounds, and continued to do so even after advancements in astronomy.
By the comet's return in 1910, fear and misinformation prompted behavior changes leading up to its appearance. These events are chronicled by Goodrich through a narrative history, one that examines the ways in which people react to the unknown.
For more information on this book and talk, visit www.hoffmanarts.org.
