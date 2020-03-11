ASTORIA — The Ides of Swing, an acoustic gypsy jazz band, will take the stage on Sunday to celebrate The Ides of March.
The band will perform at 8 p.m. in Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St.
The Portland-based group focuses on string instruments, including guitar, bass and violin. Inspiration for the band’s music comes from Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli. The band’s music includes Latin rhythms and harmonies, and less-traditional jazz.
