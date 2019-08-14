LONG BEACH — Guitarist Cary Novotny will perform at the Peninsula Arts Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.
The arts center is located at 504 Pacific Ave. N. Admission is $15 at the door, online through Brown Paper Tickets, or by calling Bill at 360-901-0962.
Novotny is an outstanding guitarist and entertaining vocalist who’s been active in the Irish music scene for 20 years.
His trademark sound has made him one of the most in-demand guitar players in Irish music today. With unerring rhythm, boundless energy and versatility, he varies from breakneck speed to delicate finger-style in the blink of an eye.
Novotny was a founding member of several prominent Northwest Celtic bands.
You can expect to hear a wide range of American music from Novotny’s large repertoire.
Wine, beer and other refreshments are available for purchase.
Concerts benefit the Long Beach Peninsula Acoustic Music Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.