There is a certain magic in Ireland, a lush green land alive with folk tales of fairies and ghostly happenings.
Director Karen Bain hopes to capture that flavor in her latest production at the Ten Fifteen Theater in downtown Astoria.
Conor McPherson’s play “The Weir” opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, and runs three weekends.
Bain became enthralled with McPherson’s work when staging his play “The Seafarer” for Pier Pressure Productions.
“The Weir” tells the story of four Irishmen who gather at their rural pub to escape a blustery wind. The eerie underpinning of Irish rural life is captured by one character who says, “There is no dark like a winter’s night in the country.”
As they begin swapping Celtic-flavored yarns sprinkled with graveyards and Ouija boards, into their midst comes an outsider — a woman from Dublin. As the four try to spook her with their stories, she tells her own sad tale, which has an unexpected effect on them.
All this occurs as they bond over their ale.
“The drink flows in this play,” Bain laughed.
‘Complex’
Simon Caron portrays the pub owner. Rick Gray plays a garage mechanic and Bennett Hunter is his assistant. Mick Alderman portrays a businessman who, unlike the other men, has escaped the limitations of their small hometown and returned after business success. Nancy Montgomery plays the woman from the Irish capital who is escaping a life-changing trauma.
Bain was enthused to return to McPherson’s work after a positive experience with his other play.
“It has beautiful language, and there are beautiful relationships in the play and complex characters,” Bain said.
The men’s tales weave in mentions of ghosts and fairies, which have always figured in Irish folklore. The play’s title refers to the hydroelectric dam built on a local waterway in the 1950s.
Award
McPherson was born in 1971. Before “The Weir,” he wrote four plays, though he was better known for creating monologues. He was commissioned to write a play for a British theater that specializes in new, unusual work.
The first production of “The Weir” opened in London in 1997. Early cast members included Brendan Coyle, who portrays Bates, the valet in “Downton Abbey,” and Michelle Fairley, who went on to appear in “Game of Thrones” and “Suits.” The show earned the Laurence Olivier Award for the best new play, then opened on Broadway. One critic called it, “beautifully devious.” A British reviewer labeled McPherson “an Irish Chekhov.”
In 2000, the show was voted one of the 100 most significant plays of the 20th century in a poll conducted by Britain’s Royal National Theatre.
Its success brought McPherson more opportunities and led to eight more plays. After seeing “The Seafarer,” a New York Times writer dubbed McPherson, “quite possibly the finest playwright of his generation.” He has since moved on to direct stage productions and movies, crediting James Joyce and Stanley Kubrick as his inspirations.
Accents
Bain had a one-word answer when asked the biggest challenge in staging the play: “Dialect.”
The men are all natives of County Sligo in west-central Ireland. That rural region has a different, rougher accent to Dublin, where Montgomery’s character is from. Bain said the cast has benefited from an online teaching tool that highlights accents.
“It’s a really good system because some people don’t have an ear for it,” Bain said.
Alderman said he has the advantage of having listened to his brother-in-law, who came from Ireland, though a different region to the pub characters.
“I always think, ‘How would he say that,’” Alderman said. “These are probably the most difficult lines I have had to learn, even compared with Shakespeare.”
McPherson’s script is precise.
“Every ‘um’ and ‘erm’ is in the play — even ellipses,” Alderman said. “He wants us to speak in a specific way. Americans say things a certain way. If you say it like an American, it’s wrong.”
‘Wonderful’
The rehearsal process has been rewarding and enjoyable for Bain, who teaches acting and directs productions. Caron is appearing in his first play.
“He was in my class,” Bain said. “He is keeping up with everyone — I’m very proud of him.”
Caron works in sales at City Lumber and has been the Sunday bingo caller at the Workers Tavern in Astoria for years.
“I am pretty comfortable in front of a crowd,” Caron said.
Nevertheless, there has been a learning curve.
“The class was a wonderful experience, so after the class it was what I expected,” Caron said. “The rehearsals have been quite intense. I wasn’t ready for the commitment.”
He is excited as opening night nears.
“I step through this door and into a new experience,” Caron said, gesturing at the storefront theater entrance. “It’s almost therapeutic.”
