ASTORIA — Auditions for this year’s “Shanghaied in Astoria,” the Astor Street Opry Company’s summer musical melodrama, take place at noon Saturday, May 11, and 6 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at the company’s playhouse.
More than two dozen colorful roles are open for guys and gals 17 and older. Parts are for sturdy women, nefarious saloon owners, fun fishermen, nasty villains and a sweetheart or two. There are also spots for dancers, musicians and technical help.
The story centers on the “shanghaiing” of the hero and his daring rescue, all in melodramatic style with audience participation: cheers, boos, sighs and popcorn-throwing!
Don’t be shy — theatrical training can give participants an exciting and fulfilling jump into the art of live performance.
We’d love to see “Shanghaied” veterans return to be a part of the show’s 35th year — contact ASOC at info@asocplay.com and let us know your availability.
“Shanghaied in Astoria” runs July 11 through Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, and three Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. July 28, Aug. 18 and Sept. 8.
Visit asocplay.com for updates on special events and activities for our 35th season. The playhouse is at 129 West Bond St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.