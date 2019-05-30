ILWACO, Wash. — Long Beach Author Jan Bono is celebrating the release of her fourth cozy mystery in the Sylvia Avery Series 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Olde Towne Coffee Café, 108 First Ave. N.
“Hook, Line, & Sinker” is a continuation of the misadventures of The Veiled Rainbow, the geriatric belly dancing troupe introduced in Book 3, in a planned eight-book Sylvia Avery Mystery series.
Set on the southwest Washington coast, the book chronicles the geriatric belly-dancing widows of the peninsula as they look for love again, and Sylvia Avery is recruited to help them navigate the hoops, hurdles and hustles of online dating, according to the author’s description.
A cozy mystery is a very specific genre — no graphic violence, no obscene language, no explicit sex scenes. It involves an amateur sleuth in a small town who works with the police department to solve crimes. There is a quirky cast of characters and lots of humor.
For more information on the signing, call 360-642-4932 or visit facebook.com/OldeTowneTradingPost
