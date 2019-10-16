RAYMOND – Enjoy internationally acclaimed saxophone group and a journey through American life. Sunday Afternoon Live presents the Arcis Saxophone Quartet on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m. at the historic Raymond Theatre, 323 3rd St.
Tickets are $15 at the door, $12 in advance. Purchase tickets at sundayafternoonlive.org, by calling 360-836-4419 or by visiting the theater, Raymond Pharmacy or South Bend Pharmacy.
The Arcis Saxophone Quartet’s tour, “American Dreams,” takes the audience on a journey through a broad musical exhibition of prairie landscapes, pulsing cities, Southern life, love stories and more.
The Arcis Saxophone Quartet is comprised of four musicians from Munich: Claus Hierluksch, Ricarda Fuss, Edoardo Zotti and Jure Knez. Accomplished musicians on their own, together they explore the entire spectrum of saxophone music.
