GEARHART — Each month on the first Saturday from 2-5 p.m. wander through the town and enjoy refreshments and art from participating merchants.
The next art walk is May 4.
A Great Gallery – 576 Pacific Way – 503-709-2840 – agreatgallery.com.
It’s our sixth anniversary!
It’s hard to believe that A Great Gallery has been part of the Gearhart community for six years. Thank you to all for your continued support, I love to see your smiling faces when you come in to see what’s new on the easel.
Come and celebrate with us on May 4, We will have specials, giveaways and a new piece by Susan Thomas, “To The Beach” will be on display. Refreshments and of course chocolate will be served.
The Natural Nook – 738 Pacific Way – 503-738-533 flowers@seasidenaturalnook.com
Don't forget The Natural Nook during Artwalk. We feel honored to represent over 20 talented local consignment artists year around! Stop in to see their new and ever changing artistic endeavors! Open seven days a week.
Trails End Art Association – 656 “A” Street – 503-717-9458 - trailsendart.org
Trail’s End Gallery will open an exciting new show during the Gearhart ArtWalk on May 4 featuring Mary Schlunegger, a talented painter in acrylic, fabric and 3-D art. Her show is entitled “Fashionable Art” and will include wearable pieces, as well as her lovely paintings and whimsical gourds. The show will be on display throughout the month. A reception in her honor will be from 2-5 p.m. Saturday. Other Trail’s End artists will be represented around the gallery and entryway area. The gallery is located at 656 A St.
Mary has had a lifelong passion for all forms of art. She says, “I have drawn and painted since childhood. Having spent most of my life growing up surfing the shores of California and Hawaii I have been able to find great inspiration from those memories. You can see in my work a very close connection with the ocean and wildlife. I primarily paint with acrylics but love to experiment with color and texture in mixed media and fiber art, mixing techniques with different materials using skills learned in college and numerous workshops. Having retired after decades of running a successful Interior Design business, I now have the time to pursue my lifelong dream of becoming a full time artist drawing my inspiration from the Oregon Coast, the place I now call home.”
Trail’s End is lucky to have her as a member.
Trail’s End is the oldest gallery on the North Coast, having been built as a schoolhouse in the early 1900s and converted to art classrooms and a gallery mid-century.
Besides the gallery there is a gift shop full of prints, small objects and artwork, notecards and discounted paintings. The membership continues to grow and has artists joining from Washington and parts of the North Coast, including the Portland area.
Open studios for the public are available nearly every day. Four summer workshops in all media will be presented by artists known regionally, nationally and internationally throughout the summer.
On July 4, we have a tent sale and fun art events for everyone. Our annual judged show in August is open to the public.
For further information, contact the gallery during its winter hours from Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The phone number is 503-717-9458. See more at trailsendart.org.
