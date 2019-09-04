GEARHART — September’s First Saturday Art Walk takes place from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. Wander through town and enjoy refreshments and art from participating merchants.
A Great Gallery – 576 Pacific Way
After a very successful auction of “The Gearhart Hotel” pastel with all proceeds donated to charity, Susan Thomas has been busy creating other building works of art including her own self-portrait ”A Great Gallery.” She is now working on home portraits. Come and see her latest on the easel. Refreshments and chocolate will be served.
Pacific Crest Cottage – 726 Pacific Way
David Savinar, a native Oregonian and longtime Gearhart resident, has been an artist all of his life. Early on, he attended the Museum Art School, now Pacific Northwest College of Art and Craft, and Portland State University and studied under Portland artist Mel Katz. He has always been a drawer and a painter moving between realistic to whimsical styles and from sculpture to pen, ink, oil and film.
Savinar studied fine art at the University of Denver and received his bachelor’s there. Later, he received his bachelor’s of fine art degree from the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California. When he lived in New York, he studied painting and fine art at the Art Students League. Savinar works in advertising and has created campaigns for companies like L’Oreal, Gillette, Intuit, Star Wars, Westin Hotels and more.
The Natural Nook – 738 Pacific Way
We represent more than 20 talented local consignment artists year-round. Stop in to see their latest endeavors.
Trails End Art Association – 656 “A” Street
Trail’s End Gallery presents September featured artists during Art Walk. Other Trail’s End artists’ work will be on display throughout the gallery and in the entry. New artists Christine Kende, Fay Stross, J. R. Moyer, Carol Braden, Jim and Jen Crowe, Bill Brock and David Gleason present mixed media, fused glass, wood, photography and watercolor works in this exciting exhibition.
Kende works in glass using a layering process fusing each layer as she goes until she achieves her desired effect. Stross was inspired to learn to paint after studying art therapy and is now focusing on watercolor after studying other media. Moyer gathers wood from the beach and rivers in the area and turns them into items of beauty to let each piece show off its simple yet complex pattern, its unique character and history. Braden is known for her decorative guitars and has been a professional since 2008 showing in contemporary galleries nationwide. Jen Crowe is a multi-disciplinary artist working in natural fibers, encaustic paint and metal. Jim Crowe is a photographer who loves both science and art where his photos lie squarely in the intersection of creativity and technology. Brock is both a photographer and painter who brings a different eye to his art. Gleason is a traveling photographer.
