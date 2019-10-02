GEARHART — October’s First Saturday Art Walk takes place from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Wander through town and enjoy refreshments and art from participating merchants.
A Great Gallery – 576 Pacific Way — 503-709-2840 – agreatgallery.com
‘Tis the season for sunflowers, pumpkins and the rich colors of fall. Lots of new fall items in the gallery just in time to start your holiday shopping. Refreshments and chocolate will be served.
The Natural Nook – 738 Pacific Way - 503-738-5332 — naturalnook65@gmail.com
We represent more than 20 talented local consignment artists year-round. Stop in to see their latest endeavors.
Trails End Art Association – 656 “A” Street – 503-717-9458 — trailsendart.org
Trail’s End Gallery will open a new show featuring member artists from the association’s Wednesday Watercolor Open Studio group.
Artist Sue Bish has been active in art and theatre for many decades, and belongs to the Watercolor Society of Oregon. She says, “…I still am and will always be a student. The learning process never stops and is an essential part of the evolving artist. It takes courage to plunge ahead, and I hope my art reflects all of life’s experiences.”
Painter Linda Gebhart has entered many shows and most recently took two ribbons at the Trail’s End Annual Judged Show. Gebhart loves painting small seascapes, architecture and landscapes. She recycles materials for matting and framing and uses her own travels and beach walks as subjects but welcomes photos from friends to continue honing her skills.
Award-winning watercolorist Gheri Fouts travels worldwide to hone her skills. She has taught beginning watercolor classes and is always learning through the challenging and changing nature of watercolors.
Color, challenge, unpredictability and emotion all fascinate artist Jane McGeehan. Her images reflect the beauty and wonder of the natural world, some impressionistic and others more fanciful.
Watercolor artist Linda Wyss is finding much success after taking her first lessons through Trail’s End and being mentored by the group.
Artist Mary Ann Gantenbein has an innovative style and has learned from some of the best artists along the coast such as Eric Weigardt, Judith Fredrikson and Jo Pomeroy-Crockett. She recently took a first prize in Trail’s End Annual Judged Show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.