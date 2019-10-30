GEARHART — November’s First Saturday Art Walk takes place from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Wander through town and enjoy refreshments and art from participating merchants.
A Great Gallery – 576 Pacific Way — 503-709-2840 – agreatgallery.com
Gallery owner Susan Thomas loves to do pastels of the cardinal, a "wonderful splash of red that warms our hearts around the holidays." Refreshments and chocolate will be served.
The Natural Nook – 738 Pacific Way - 503-738-5332 — naturalnook65@gmail.com
We represent more than 20 talented local consignment artists year-round. Stop in to see their latest endeavors.
Trails End Art Association – 656 “A” Street – 503-717-9458 — trailsendart.org
Trail’s End Gallery will open a new show, "Kissed by Wax," featuring local painter Kitty Paino. All pieces demonstrate different wax media — from hot wax on plaster to oil and cold wax that all explore the natural world on the coast.
Paino lives in Astoria and is a retired community college dean who taught art. She paints in acrylics, but utilizes mixed media that include organic materials to enhance texture and dimension.
Most of her subjects relate to the natural world of the lower Columbia River and the North Coast, where she spent most of her life. "Observing the environment on the north Oregon coast has made me appreciate the depth of its intense beauty," Paino said. "I feel fortunate to live here."
Her award-winning work has been displayed throughout the North Coast and can be found online at kittypaino.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.