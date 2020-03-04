GEARHART — March’s First Saturday Art Walk takes place from 2 to 5 p.m., Saturday, March 7.
A Great Gallery
576 Pacific Way
Featuring mixed media artist Deanne Johnson. Johnson’s work includes creating life-size paintings, sculptures and pet portraits. Since moving to Gearhart, she’s completed over 60 portraits.
The Natural Nook
738 Pacific Way
See more than 20 talented local consignment artists year-round. Art is showcased in a variety of mediums.
Trails End Art Association
656 A St.
Featuring artist Liesa West, an award-winning photographer. Other artists on display include artists such as Kitty Paino, Michael Muldoon and Susan Bish. A reception honoring West will be held during the art walk.
