GEARHART — Each month on the first Saturday from 2-5 p.m. wander through the town and enjoy refreshments and art from participating merchants.
The next art walk is Saturday, June 1.
A Great Gallery
576 Pacific Way – 503-709-2840 — agreatgallery.com.
Introducing a new piece, “The Gearhart Hotel,” this original pastel by Susan Thomas will be on display at A Great Gallery.
This magnificent structure was demolished in 1973. It was the place to go for generations of Gearhart families and holds many fond memories for the community. Come and celebrate with us on June 1. Refreshments and chocolate will be served.
The Natural Nook
738 Pacific Way – 503-738-533 — flowers@seasidenaturalnook.com
Don’t forget The Natural Nook during Artwalk! We feel honored to represent over 20 talented local consignment artists year around! Stop in to see their new and ever changing artistic endeavors! Open 7 days a week!
Trails End Art Association
656 “A” Street – 503-717-9458 — trailsendart.org
Trail’s End Gallery will open an exciting new show during the Gearhart ArtWalk on Saturday, June 1, featuring our fine pastel group of eight artists which meet weekly at the gallery. A reception will be held in their honor from 2-5 p.m. Other Trail’s End artists will be displaying their work around the gallery.
The pastel group is made up of intermediate and advanced pastel artists. It was started by Kathy Moberg and has been meeting for at least 15 years. All are professional artists and most have won awards over the years from their presence in various shows and competitions. Along with Kathy are long-time painters, Lynda Campbell, Mary Ann Gantenbein, Jan Clawson, Deanne Johnson and Susan Thomas.
Newer to the group are Claire McIntyre and Linda Rook. In May, the group will move to the outdoors weekly, painting in various scenic spots along the coast in Washington and Oregon.
Trail’s End is the oldest gallery on the North Coast, having been built as a schoolhouse in the early 1900’s and reverted to art classrooms and a gallery mid-century. Besides the gallery there is a gift shop full of prints, small objects and artwork, notecards and reasonably-priced paintings. The membership continues to grow and has artists joining from Washington and parts of the North Coast, including the Portland area. We offer workshops and classes to our members as well as the public, and open studios to our members with a small fee to non-members. Our annual judged show is open to everyone in August. In July we hold a Kids Kamp, July 4th events and sales.
