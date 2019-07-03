GEARHART — Each month on the first Saturday from 2-5 p.m. you can wander through town and enjoy refreshments and art from participating merchants.
The next art walk is Saturday, August 3
A Great Gallery
576 Pacific Way – 503-709-2840 – agreatgallery.com.
Birds, birds, wonderful birds are the theme for this month’s art walk. New pastel works by artist and gallery owner Susan Thomas are “Darling,” mom and baby Plovers connecting; “Goldie” her first Goldfinch; “George” the Kingfisher; and Susan’s favorites, “Bella” the Chickadee.
The gallery will also show new gourd birds from Mary Schlunegger. Come see these newly hatched masterpieces with us from 2-5 p.m. on July 6. Refreshments and chocolate will be served.
The Natural Nook
738 Pacific Way – 503-738-5332 — Naturalnook65@gmail.com
Don’t forget The Natural Nook during art walk! We feel honored to represent more than 20 talented local consignment artists year round. Stop in to see their new and ever changing artistic endeavors.
Trails End Art Association
656 “A” Street – 503-717-9458 — trailsendart.org
Trail’s End Gallery will celebrate the opening of “Inspiration,” a new show by artist Chris Bryant from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, July 6.
Bryant is a nationally and internationally known painter, ceramicist, photographer and mixed media specialist.
Bryant was raised in France, Germany, Italy and Japan. Her first sale of a painting occurred when she was 13, painting a landscape in a park.
She began her career in Michigan working as a photojournalist for The Escanaba Daily Press at age 14. Her first assignments included photographing Robert Kennedy and capturing aerial images of paper mills with a six pound camera shooting 4x5 negatives. She later received a four-year Honors Scholarship which led to a bachelor’s degree in Art. Graduating Summa Cum Laude, Bryant was awarded a Graduate Fellowship to Columbia University, where she was the first woman to receive a Master of Fine Arts degree with Honors in Film/Video Directing.
In 1975, she formed her own company. Her first clients were Sesame Street and ABC Television. Innovative animation techniques using clay, food, gravel, live worms and oil paint led to her winning Gold and Silver Medals at the International Film Festival in New York City.
Chris relocated her photography and video production business, Paradise Productions, from Laguna Beach, California to Astoria, Oregon in 1994 and purchased her current property, 5115 Birch Street.
Her art can also be seen at the Liberty Theatre and Northwest Lending in Astoria, Trails End Art Association in Gearhart and at chrisbryant.net
Trails End Gallery is open 10-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.
