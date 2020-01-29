GEARHART — February’s First Saturday Art Walk takes place from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. Wander through town and enjoy refreshments and art from participating merchants.
A Great Gallery. 576 Pacific Way. 503-709-2840. agreatgallery.com.
Gallery owner and artist Susan Thomas continues to be engaged in commission works, pictured is her latest of a favorite place to stay in England for one family. The yarn stash at the gallery continues to grow with a new January shipment. New jewelry and hats from DM Designs and a wonderful new winter scene.
The Natural Nook. 738 Pacific Way. 503-738-5332. Naturalnook65@gmail.com
See more than 20 talented local consignment artists year around. Stop in to see their new and ever changing artistic endeavors. Open seven days a week.
Trails End Art Association. 656 A Street. 503-717-9458. trailsendart.org
Trail’s End Art Association starts its 70th anniversary year with a one-month general membership show. The reception will take place during art walk. It is also an opportunity for visitors to see the new entrance gallery paid for by a grant from the City of Gearhart.
