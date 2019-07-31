GEARHART — August’s First Saturday Art Walk takes place from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Wander through town and enjoy refreshments and art from participating merchants.
A Great Gallery – 576 Pacific Way – 503-709-2840 — agreatgallery.com
It’s time to celebrate the beach. What a wonderful place to be in August. We all know the pathway to the beach and how it feels to get our first glimpse of the ocean and breathe in the freshest of air. Pastel artist and gallery owner Susan Thomas has captured that essence in her new piece. Refreshments, and of course, chocolate will be served.
Pacific Crest Cottage – 726 Pacific Way – 503-738-6560
Pacific Crest Cottage is delighted to host Denise Monaghan, a local artist and graduate of Minneapolis College of Art and Design. Monaghan is inspired by the natural world and captures the spirit of animal imagery. “Eyes have the same function in all organisms, but the eyes of animals tell silent stories.” Meet Monaghan during Art Walk.
The Natural Nook – 738 Pacific Way – 503-738-5332 — naturalnook65@gmail.com
We represent more than 20 talented local consignment artists year-round. Stop in to see their latest endeavors.
Trails End Art Association – 656 “A” Street – 503-717-9458 — trailsendart.org
Trail’s End Art Association invites the public to its 69th Annual Judged Show. This is an opportunity to view the best work of many regional artists. The distinguished judges this year are professional artist and Astoria’s Imogen Gallery owner, Teri Sund; professional artist and Neskowin’s Hawk Creek Gallery owner, Michael Schlicting and Astoria professional fine arts photographer, Dr. Dwight Caswell. The show also celebrates the artists work as it creates an opportunity for the community to purchase original art at a reasonable price. The show runs Aug. 3-24 with a gala and opening reception from 2-5 p.m. during Art Walk. Cash and gift awards will be presented to artists at 3 p.m. Saturday. The show can also be seen 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.
