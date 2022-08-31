GEARHART – The Gearhart Art Walk will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, featuring creations inspired by the region, shown with a selection of refreshments provided by local galleries.
A Great Gallery, 576 Pacific Way
A new moonlight series by Susan Thomas will be featured at this gallery, shown with a plate of refreshments and treats.
By The Way, 564 Pacific Way
Much has changed at By The Way, with pastel paintings of local beaches by Deborah Albrecht featured alongside a new pastry counter and gelato station. Also serving refreshments, coffee from Sleepy Monk Coffee Roasters and treats from Dough Dough Bakery.
The Natural Nook, 738 Pacific Way
This gallery represents more than 20 local consignment artists year-round. Stop in to see their new and exciting works.
Station Studios, 3427 U.S. Highway 101
This working art studio and event space will swing open its doors for a party and exhibition of impressionistic beach paintings by Janelle Baglien.
Baglien’s seascape paintings feature shifting sky hues, feathered dune grasses and pastel ocean waves. Wine and appetizers will be served alongside live music.
Trail’s End Art Association, 656 “A” St.
Throughout September, see skillfully composed photography works by Daniel Gerth.
This exhibit reflects upon Gerth’s last 20 years of work, including landscape photographs, light-sculpted compositions and street scenes in both black and white and color.
Gerth has used both film and digital formats and will feature three carbon transfer prints, made from large-format film negatives.
Gerth was a recent winner in the 71st Annual Judged Show. He hopes visitors enjoy seeing these works as much as he has enjoyed making them. A reception will be held for Gerth’s show from 2 to 5 p.m. Works will be on display through Sept. 25.
