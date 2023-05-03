GEARHART – The Gearhart Art Walk will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday with featured works by local artists and a selection of refreshments from area galleries and merchants.
A Great Gallery, 576 Pacific Way
Spring is in the air and the birds are coming out to play at this gallery. By request, artist Susan Thomas has been working on the black-capped chickadee — one of her favorite birds — with a plump body, fluffy and round. Refreshments and treats will be served during the showing.
The Natural Nook, 738 Pacific Way
This gallery represents more than 20 local consignment artists year-round. Stop in to see their new and changing artistic endeavors.
The Station, 3427 U.S. Highway 101
Come by this studio and gallery to see new works by David Savinar, who works in oils, pastels and watercolor. He adds a dash of whimsy to bring about smiles. Also find original and canvas beach scenes by artist Janelle Baglien, who works in acrylic across many print sizes.
Trail’s End Art Association, 656 A St.
Anne Cullivan is a great example of achieving lifelong dreams with the help of friends. Cullivan, whose collection of fluid acrylics will be featured at this gallery, had no formal art training but with a strong love of color, she explored the role of artist.
Cullivan’s newest ambition is creating art with inspirations from nature, especially the beach. She is constantly experimenting and doing it well.
Trail’s End will host an opening reception from 2 to 5 p.m., and Cullivan’s exhibit will be on view through May 28. In addition to featured art, the gallery also offers an entry gift salon featuring unique objects, prints, greeting cards, jewelry and pottery.
