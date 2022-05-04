GEARHART – The Gearhart Art Walk will take place on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. with featured local artworks and refreshments from area galleries and merchants.
A Great Gallery, 576 Pacific Way
New pastel works by Susan Thomas and pet portraits by Deanne Johnson, who is now open for commissions, will be on display. Refreshments and treats will be served.
The Natural Nook, 738 Pacific Way
This gallery represents more than 20 local consignment artists year-round. Stop in to see their new and exciting works.
Gearhart Station Studios, 3427 U.S. Highway 101
Featuring new and colorful pieces in styles ranging from realistic to abstract by David Savinar alongside regional beach paintings by Janelle Baglien.
Trail’s End Art Association, 656 “A” St.
Featuring paintings and mixed media works by Susan Bish. A member of Trail’s End Art Association for more than 30 years, Bish works in watercolor, oils, acrylics, pastels, collage and mosaics. Her centerpiece for this show is “Last of the Summer Wine,” an homage to late summer days.
Trail’s End will host an artist reception on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. Bish’s new works will be on display at the gallery through May 30.
