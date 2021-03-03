GEARHART — The Gearhart First Saturday Art Walk will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
1. A Great Gallery, 576 Pacific Way
Featuring a new series of pastel shells printed onto canvas, a new seascape triptych of the coast and other new canvasses by gallery owner Susan Thomas.
2. The Natural Nook, 738 Pacific Way
Presenting more than 20 local consignment artists’ ever-changing artistic endeavors.
3. Trail’s End Art Association, trailsendart.org
Showcasing a new virtual show of paintings by the association’s pastel group, which includes local artists Kathy Moberg, Lynda Campbell, Mary Ann Gantenbein, Linda Rook, Deanne Johnson, Jan Clawson, Claire McIntire and Susan Thomas. Paintings are viewable at trailsendart.org and the association’s Facebook page.
