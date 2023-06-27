GEARHART — On the first Saturday of each month, stop by Gearhart from 2 to 5 p.m. to wander through town, enjoying refreshments and art from participating merchants.
A Great Gallery, 576 Pacific Way
Summer full moons have inspired artist Susan Thomas in a new collection of pastels shown at this gallery during the Gearhart Art Walk. Deep, blue tones light up grasses and sandy paths in a tribute to recent lunar events like the strawberry moon. Visit for refreshments, treats during the event.
Gearhart Artful Home, 3350 U.S. Highway 101
Wildlife and ocean depths play into the works of Michelle McDowell Smith, Deborah Albrecht and Stephanie Reitmajer, featured at this Gearhart home decor stop.
The gallery, which opened in May, offers a mix of functional art, antique furniture, photographs, watercolor and pastel pieces, and also offers an in-house designer. Drinks will be offered during art walk.
The Station, 3427 U.S. Highway 101
“Fireworks of art” is how creators David Savinar and Janelle Baglien describe July’s collection at this gallery and studio, including hand drawings and acrylic paintings. Savinar and Baglien are also happy to talk about commissions.
Trail’s End Art Association, 656 A St.
Nearing retirement, Linda Gebhart fell in love with the ocean at Cannon Beach and with watercolor painting. She bought a house, loves her new friends and enjoys painting small seascapes, architecture and landscapes, and teaching others in watercolor seascape classes.
Gebhart is the featured artist in this month’s exhibit at Trail’s End Art Association, showing a collection that makes use of recycled materials for matting and framing.
An opening reception for Gebhart will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. This exhibit will be available for viewing through July 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.