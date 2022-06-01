GEARHART – The Gearhart Art Walk will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday with featured works by local artists and a selection of refreshments from area galleries and merchants.
Gearhart Station Studios, 3427 U.S. Highway 101
Featuring regional artwork by Janelle Baglien, David Savinar, Tom Cramer and Mark Bowen.
A Great Gallery, 576 Pacific Way
From beautiful sunsets and bird pastels to vibrant fruit and floral watercolors, A Great Gallery features the tastes of spring turning to summer. Refreshments and treats will be served.
The Natural Nook, 738 Pacific Way
This gallery represents more than 20 local consignment artists year-round. Stop in to see their new and exciting works.
Trails End Art Association, 656 “A” St.
Featuring paintings and other art forms by Vicki Baker. An Astoria resident for more than 30 years, Baker currently lives on a boat in Fort Myers, Florida. Her work spans acrylics, charcoal, pastels and prints.
Baker’s show at Trail’s End is a retrospective of work created over the past decade, much of it featuring tropical birds. The gallery will host an artist reception from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Baker’s new works will be on display through June 26.
