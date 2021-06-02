GEARHART — The Gearhart First Saturday Art Walk will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
1. A Great Gallery, 576 Pacific Way
Featuring tulip-themed art, created by owner Susan Thomas. Tulips are a classic flower known to have a meaning of love. Refreshments will be served.
2. The Natural Nook, 738 Pacific Way
Presenting more than 20 local consignment artists’ works. New work is regularly added.
3. Sparrow Dance Co., Centennial Park
Showcasing Sparrow Dance Co., an Astoria-based nonprofit dance company, will perform 30 minutes of world dance, starting at 2:30 p.m. The company’s mission is to enrich the community through cultural dance performance and education, while supporting local charitable groups.
4. Trail’s End Art Association, 656 A St.
Featuring photographer Liesa West, who is a local award-winning photographer. West’s main interest is nature photography. Many of her images feature regional spots. A reception will be held during the art walk.
