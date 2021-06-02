Trail's 3

Liesa West is the featured artist at Trail’s End Art Association.

GEARHART — The Gearhart First Saturday Art Walk will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

A Great Gallery 1

‘Happiness’ by Susan Thomas, featured at A Great Gallery.

1. A Great Gallery, 576 Pacific Way

Featuring tulip-themed art, created by owner Susan Thomas. Tulips are a classic flower known to have a meaning of love. Refreshments will be served.

2. The Natural Nook, 738 Pacific Way

Presenting more than 20 local consignment artists’ works. New work is regularly added.

Sparrow 1

Sparrow Dance Co. will perform during the art walk.

3. Sparrow Dance Co., Centennial Park

Showcasing Sparrow Dance Co., an Astoria-based nonprofit dance company, will perform 30 minutes of world dance, starting at 2:30 p.m. The company’s mission is to enrich the community through cultural dance performance and education, while supporting local charitable groups.

Trail's 1

Work by Liesa West will be featured at Trail’s End Art Association.

4. Trail’s End Art Association, 656 A St.

Featuring photographer Liesa West, who is a local award-winning photographer. West’s main interest is nature photography. Many of her images feature regional spots. A reception will be held during the art walk.

Trail's 2

One of Liesa West’s photos.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.