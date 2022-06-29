GEARHART – The Gearhart Art Walk will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday with featured works by local artists and a selection of refreshments from area galleries and merchants.
A Great Gallery, 576 Pacific Way
Featuring beautiful florals, bird pastels and whimsical whales by Mary Schlunnegger. Refreshments and treats will be served.
The Natural Nook, 738 Pacific Way
This gallery represents more than 20 local consignment artists year-round. Stop in to see their new and exciting works.
Gearhart Station Studios, 3427 U.S. Highway 101
Featuring beach paintings by Janelle Baglien and works by David Savinar. Baglien gathers inspiration from walks on the beach and local landmarks, painting with soft tones and impressionistic styles. Baglien also creates multimedia works featuring historic images of Seaside and Gearhart. Meet the artist and find discounted works.
Trail’s End Art Association, 656 “A” St.
Featuring “Pulse: Paper Play,” showing works by Kathy Karbo. This show will focus on the concept of strength in numbers, the multiplication of single pieces that gives weight and impact. Karbo’s affinity for sculpture has led her to explore books, fiber arts, puppetry, mosaics and metal works. A reception and demonstration will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Works will be on display through July 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.