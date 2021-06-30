GEARHART — The Gearhart First Saturday Art Walk will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
1. A Great Gallery, 576 Pacific Way
Featuring pet portraits by Deanne Johnson, who has completed more than 70 portraits.
2. Cascade-Sotheby’s, 587 Pacific Way
Presenting art by Richard L. Newman, who specializes in photography of landscapes, nature, sports and historical objects.
3. The Natural Nook, 738 Pacific Way
Showcasing work from more than 20 local artists.
4. Trail’s End Art Association, 656 A St.
Featuring artist Mary Schlunegger, who is a painter, fabric artist and 3-D artist. Her new works features clocks. Other artists’ works will also be presented.
