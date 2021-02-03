GEARHART — The Gearhart First Saturday Art Walk will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
1. A Great Gallery, 576 Pacific Way
Featuring Deborah Stenberg, the newest team member at the gallery. Stenberg is a studio artist living in Astoria. She has been featured in several magazines and authored five books featuring her paintings. She teaches fine arts for the University of Alaska and Brookhaven College in Texas. Stenberg earned a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in fine arts from the Academy of Art University. She will be present at the gallery during art walk, working on her latest piece.
2. The Natural Nook, 738 Pacific Way
Representing more than 20 local consignment artists’ ever-changing artistic endeavors.
3. Trail’s End Art Association, 656 A St.
Featuring the first gallery show of 2021, which will be run through Feb. 28. The show is an all-member show, featuring a collection of watercolor paintings, oil paintings, metal works, mixed mediums, sculptures and glass pieces.
Featured artists include Vicki Baker, Steven Bash, Susan Bish, Carol Braden, Chris Bryant, Lynda Campbell, James Crowe, Jen Crowe, Judith Fredrickson, Gheri Fouts, MaryAnn Gantenbein, Linda Gebhart, Syrena Glade, Martha Grano, Janet Hutchings, Deanne Johnson, Christine Kende, Lou Kister, Jane McGeehan, Carolyn Lindberg, Claire McIntyre, Kathy Moberg, Michael Muldoon, Richard Newman, Kitty Paino, Susan Romersa, Terrie Remington, Kathy Samsel, Mary Schlunegger, Susan Thomas and Liesa West.
