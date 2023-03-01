GEARHART – The Gearhart Art Walk will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday with featured works by local artists and a selection of refreshments from area galleries and merchants.
A Great Gallery, 576 Pacific Way
Wildlife and seascapes will be featured at this gallery, with refreshments and treats served during art walk.
The Natural Nook, 738 Pacific Way
This gallery represents more than 20 local consignment artists year-round. Stop in to see their new and ever-changing artistic endeavors.
The Station, 3427 U.S. Highway 101
Artists David Savinar and Janelle Baglien invite visitors to come and see their newest work.
Trail’s End Art Association, 656 A St.
Opening a new exhibit, on view through March 26, that features oil paintings by Michael Muldoon, with an opening reception from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Muldoon is an interpretive oil painter portraying his impressions of a scene. He loves color and strives to use it to represent the many dimensions of shadow, light and shapes.
Painting with a brush and a knife, Muldoon creates a canvas covered in bold yet thoughtful color and texture. His artistic journey follows a life of teaching, coaching, military service and 30 years in sales and marketing.
Muldoon’s style is a loose, color-filled interpretation of form and color. He continues to paint on the Oregon Coast with his mother, Betty Brower, who is nearly 97. Brower is an accomplished artist in both oils and watercolor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.