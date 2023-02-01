GEARHART — The Gearhart Art Walk will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Wander through town and enjoy refreshments from participating merchants and galleries.
A Great Gallery, 576 Pacific Way
New to the gallery will be a large work by Susan Thomas, adding to a collection of collage by Mary Ann Gantenbein. Refreshments and treats will be served.
The Natural Nook, 738 Pacific Way
This spot is honored to represent over 20 local consignment artists year-round, including a set of new and ever-changing artistic endeavors.
Trail’s End Art Association, 656 A St.
Enjoy a glass of wine and see new creations at this gallery and nonprofit association, featuring all members’ art in the main and entry galleries. Trail’s End also shows prints, greeting cards, jewelry and pottery.
