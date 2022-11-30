GEARHART – The Gearhart Art Walk takes place from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, featuring creations inspired by the region, shown with a selection of refreshments provided by local galleries.
A Great Gallery, 576 Pacific Way
Christmas cards have arrived at this gallery, with watercolors by Debby Stenberg. Quantities are limited. Refreshments and treats will be served.
The Natural Nook, 738 Pacific Way
Representing over 20 local consignment artists year-round. Stop in to see their new and ever changing artistic endeavors.
The Station, 3427 U.S. Highway 101
Join artists Janelle Baglien and David Savinar for some holiday cheer and enjoy an open studio at this gallery.
Trail’s End Art Association, 656 A St.
Presenting a Holiday Gift Show, with original art, prints, jewelry, ceramics, fused glass, woodworking and cards, as well as a fundraising gift tree with handmade ornaments from Trail’s End members, alongside a reception with wine and chocolate.
Featured at the gallery this month is artist Liz Luther, whose fabric pieces use centuries-old goldwork techniques and stitched pieces based on life beside and below the sea.
