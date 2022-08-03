GEARHART – The Gearhart Art Walk will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday with featured works by local artists and a selection of refreshments from area galleries and merchants.
A Great Gallery, 576 Pacific Way
Sunsets and seascapes will be featured at this gallery. Refreshments and treats will be served.
The Natural Nook, 738 Pacific Way
This gallery represents more than 20 local consignment artists year-round. Stop in to see their new and exciting works.
Gearhart Station Studios, 3427 U.S. Highway 101
New works by David Savinar, Janelle Baglien and others will be featured.
Trail’s End Art Association, 656 “A” St.
Introducing the 71st Annual Judged Show, opening on Friday and running through Aug. 27. A reception will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, with an award ceremony commencing at 3 p.m. Cards, prints and other works will also be shown.
