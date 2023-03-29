GEARHART – The Gearhart Art Walk will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday with featured works by local artists and a selection of refreshments from area galleries and merchants.
A Great Gallery, 576 Pacific Way
For this gallery’s 10th anniversary celebration in April, Susan Thomas is working on several of her favorite birds. Join the gallery for refreshments and goodies.
The Natural Nook, 738 Pacific Way
Representing over 20 local consignment artists year-round. Stop in to see their new and ever changing artistic endeavors.
Trails End Art Association, 656 A St.
Participants in this gallery’s April show include Judy Madson, Susan Mitchell, Linda Schaeffer, Gheri Fouts, Susan Bish and Cecilia Henle.
The show will present a wide variety of art worked on by group members during the year, including watercolors, acrylic, pastels and mosaics. Madson creates lively and interesting work in watercolor and experiments with techniques and mediums, while Mitchell is an avid nature lover, reflected in her pastels.
Bish, a Trail’s End member for more than 30 years, will be showing collage and mosaics. Schaeffer does a lot of watercolors, but has also created colorful pastel works. Fouts, a retired math and science teacher, creates lovely and engaging watercolors. Henle works in watercolor, oils, pen and ink and pastels, exploring color and texture.
In addition to featured art, the gallery also offers an entry gift salon featuring unique objects, prints, greeting cards, jewelry and pottery.
