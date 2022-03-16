When Daneka Ewert and Greg Holmes established BOLD Coffee, Art and Framing in Long Beach, Washington, the couple had a clear vision of creating a “third place,” a community space for people to gather and enjoy themselves outside of home or work.
A year and a half later, despite challenges brought about by the pandemic, the couple has achieved that goal. They originally established BOLD as a way “to give something to the community” Holmes said.
“This is where we want to spend the rest of our life” Holmes added, “We wanted to do something that would have an impact here.”
BOLD is the winner for Best Art Gallery and Best Gift Shop and was a runner up for Best Customer Service and Best Coffee in the 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards.
The space on Pacific Avenue formerly housed The Picture Attic, another local art space. After the gallery owner retired, Ewert and Holmes purchased the building in March 2020, completed an extensive remodel, and opened their new shop in the fall. They worked with Sue Svendsen, co-owner of the Peninsula Arts Center and a Long Beach city councilor, to design the interior gallery displays.
“It was a big unknown in the beginning, to take on something like this at the start of the pandemic,” Holmes said. “It’s been very satisfying and rewarding” he added.
BOLD hosts the work of more than 60 artists and artisans from the Long Beach Peninsula. “We’re bursting at the seams” Ewert said, yet the space maintains an open, airy and uncluttered atmosphere. The styles of art in the gallery run the gamut, from paintings, jewelry and fiber arts to Indigenous arts, woodwork and found object assemblage. BOLD also showcases a variety of local musicians.
“There is a very, very high density of incredibly talented people here, but it’s really difficult for an artist to connect with the public,” Holmes said, highlighting that BOLD was designed to offer a suitable space where artists can share their work.
The store’s full custom framing shop was a natural supplement to the gallery, especially as the previous business included a part-time framing service. Additionally, guests often will purchase artworks in hopes of having them framed. Ewert envisioned the coffee stand, hoping that guests would be “walking around, looking at art and drinking coffee,” Ewert said.
“We want people to leave here feeling better about themselves, whether that’s artists or a person purchasing the art,” Ewert said. Since opening, Ewert and Holmes have continued to foster their vision of a community space.
Local groups now hold meetings on the shop’s outdoor patio, which features fire pits, outdoor art installations and a garden area.
Handmade greeting cards are on sale inside, with all proceeds going to benefit the South Pacific County Humane Society. Once per month, the gallery opens exclusively for residents of the Golden Sands senior housing community so they can shop, socialize and drink coffee in a safe environment.
As pandemic restrictions subside, Ewert and Holmes hope to integrate live music, artist receptions and other social events to promote and enrich the arts on the peninsula. They also want to spend more time augmenting their outdoor patio space.
“Being recognized for customer service and excellence in coffee and gallery space, for us it’s feedback that we’re on the right track. We’re connecting with people. The challenge every day is to be better, just to keep upping the bar,” Holmes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.